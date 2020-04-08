Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell R. Bergeron. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Russell R. Bergeron passed away on March 30, 2020 at the age of 81. He was a graduate of Redemptorist High School. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and served on the U.S.S. Boston guided-missile cruiser. His employment years included Copolymer Corp., Barbay Engineers, his own contract services company, BESI, and Salmon & Associates where he retired. Before his health declined, he loved music, dancing and playing his trumpet, which he did while in high school and the Navy. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vivian and Joseph J. Bergeron, Sr., sisters Audry, DeEtte, Hazel McAndrews, Yvonne Cooper, Dolly Barbay, Jeanette Couvillion and one brother Joseph J. Bergeron, Jr. Also preceded in death by his 2 grandsons, Brandon Santangelo and Blaise Bergeron. He is survived by 4 daughters, Renee Bergeron, Lisa (Paul) Marchand, Bridget Santangelo, Amy Bergeron, 2 granddaughters, Brittany Smith, Brooke Santangelo, a great-granddaughter, Alexis Brown, and a sister, Beverly Braud. He chose to donate his body to science. Due to the virus crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date. We would like to express our sincere thanks to St. Joseph Hospice special angels, Shelley, Brittany, Kendra, Brenda, Susie and Miss Inez from the Sr. Companion Program.

