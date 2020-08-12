Russell R. (Sonny) Ramsey, Sr., age 76, a resident of Denham Springs, LA passed away on August 10, 2020. He was a loving husband of 49 years to Faye Ramsey, devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather. He retired as a Safety Manager from The Newtron Group and was a US Navy Veteran. He was a die-hard LSU baseball and football fan, family historian, wood-worker and all-around great man. Russ is survived by his wife, Faye Mixon Ramsey; children Russell (Russ) Jr. and wife Nicole; Joseph F. (Joey) Ramsey; Joel F. Ramsey and wife Rachel; 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell W and Frances Ramsey, sister Mary F Ramsey, brother John F (Bo) Ramsey, sister Virginia E (Jenny) Lafleur and nephew Russell W (Rusty) Ramsey. Visitation will be at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, on Jefferson Hwy in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 9 a-11 a, with service 11 am and burial to follow. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.