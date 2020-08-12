1/1
Russell R. "Sonny" Ramsey Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell R. (Sonny) Ramsey, Sr., age 76, a resident of Denham Springs, LA passed away on August 10, 2020. He was a loving husband of 49 years to Faye Ramsey, devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather. He retired as a Safety Manager from The Newtron Group and was a US Navy Veteran. He was a die-hard LSU baseball and football fan, family historian, wood-worker and all-around great man. Russ is survived by his wife, Faye Mixon Ramsey; children Russell (Russ) Jr. and wife Nicole; Joseph F. (Joey) Ramsey; Joel F. Ramsey and wife Rachel; 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell W and Frances Ramsey, sister Mary F Ramsey, brother John F (Bo) Ramsey, sister Virginia E (Jenny) Lafleur and nephew Russell W (Rusty) Ramsey. Visitation will be at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, on Jefferson Hwy in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 9 a-11 a, with service 11 am and burial to follow. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Service
11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved