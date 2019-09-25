Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Rehberg Hilburn. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA View Map Service 2:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Matthew 11:28. Russell Rehberg Hilburn, a native of Texas and a resident of Central, passed away peacefully, at the age of 55, on Sunday, September 22 in the care of his loving wife, Darla. He was a 1982 graduate of Broadmoor High School and a member of Comite Baptist Church. Russell enjoyed being outdoors, attending LSU sporting events, fishing, traveling and spending time with his family. He was employed by Harvey Hilburn Tractor Co. and later founded Southern Tractor Co. in St. Francisville, LA. He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Hilburn, mother Betty Rehberg Hilburn, mother-in-law Barbara Bowden, and nephew Tony Price. Russell is survived by his wife of 29 years, Darla Bowden Hilburn; his son Ethan Wyatt Hilburn, daughter Cora Angeline Hilburn, and son Daniel Taylor Hilburn; his brothers Harvey Hilburn Jr. and wife Lisa, James Hilburn and wife Tamra, Daren Hilburn and wife Ashlyn; half-sisters Virginia Jauhar, Betty Zane and Valerie Loupe and husband Alan; father-in-law JW Bowden Jr.; sister-in-law Dianna Bowden Jones; brother-in-law Steven McCray Bowden Sr. and wife Denise; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 12-2 p.m., with religious services at 2 o'clock. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers: Harvey Hilburn Jr., James Hilburn, Daren Hilburn, Doug Hilburn, Samuel Hilburn, Jesse Jones, Aaron Cupit and Harrison Holden. Honorary Pallbearers: Steven Bowden, Benjamin Jones and McCray Bowden. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Nolan Percy and Brenda Garza for their love and friendship. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home.

