Russell Wayne Tallo, Sr., 69, a lifelong businessman and resident of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Richard Murphy Hospice House. He was born on Thursday, February 23, 1950. He was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church and a board member of the Tickfaw Italian Festival. Russell is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carla Colona Tallo; sons, Russell W. Tallo, Jr and wife Melissa, Ronnie J. Tallo and wife Vanessa, and Ryan M. Tallo; sister, Marlene Tallo Hinshaw and brother in law Chucky Hinshaw; and brother in law Emile C. Colona and wife Shirley. He loved being around his grandchildren, Taylor, Ashleigh, Kristyn, Courtney, Cecelia "CeCe", Brady, and Seth, and in these last nine months his puppy, Zippo, who loved his "Pops." He was a restaurant business owner most of his life and at one time owned five Russell's Diners. Working in the restaurant business was his passion. He loved the atmosphere, cooking and serving people, but mostly loved visiting with his customers as they enjoyed their meals. He never met a stranger and was always smiling. The outpouring love from his community showed the type of person he was. He cherished his family and friends and loved having them around him until the day he died. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph A. Tallo Jr. and Mary Lato Tallo; three brothers, Joe Tallo III, Gene Tallo, and Louis J. Tallo; mother in law, Cecelia Mele Colona and father in law, Nat C. Colona; sister in law, Barbara Rogers Tallo; and nephews, James "Jimmy" Tallo and Nat John Colona. Friends will be received on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Pompeii Catholic Church, Tickfaw, LA with a mass beginning at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Rose Memorial Park Mausoleum, Hammond, LA. Contributions may be made to The Richard Murphy Hospice House, should friends desire. The family would like to thank Barry Bankston of Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care; Donna Olivia of Richard Murphy Hospice; lifelong friend, Harry Vial and cousin, Louis Ray Tallo for being there for Russell and for the many chemo trips to Baton Rouge. Russell touched many lives and will never be forgotten.

