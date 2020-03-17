Russell William Hicks, III, 66, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at his home in Clinton, LA. Russ worked in law enforcement for 25 years, before retiring at Chief Deputy with East Baton Rouge Constable Office. He loved to fish and hunt and worked with the Wildlife and Fishery Department as well. One of his favorite pastimes was photography and anything to keep him busy. He is survived by his wife, Andrea Denise Hicks; children, Phillip Paul Hicks and wife, Holley, Christiana Thompson, and Stacey Johnston and husband Todd; grandchildren, Jordan and wife Reanne, Landun, Devon, Victoria, William, Sydney, and Libby; sister, Donna Berry; brother, Darryl Hicks; as well as many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Russell William "Buddy" Hicks IV; parents, Russell William Hicks Jr. and June Hicks. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020