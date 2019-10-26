Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth A. Bolick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Anne Lee Bolick, 84, of Niceville, Florida passed away on October 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Eugene "Gene" Bolick and brother Chick Lee and survived by her two daughters, Ruth Lee Bolick and Elizabeth Rambow and her husband Ken, her sister Linda Feight and husband John and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was born on June 12, 1935 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, to parents Clarence Victor Lee and Ruth Ann Lee. She graduated from Emma Willard School, a private college preparatory boarding school and then graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelors of Business Administration degree. She was a devoted wife to her husband Gene for 44 years until his death, a devoted mother to her daughter Elizabeth and heavenly saint to her mentally retarded daughter Ruth Lee who she cared for up until her passing. She was a woman of faith and full of unconditional love. She was always full of joy and a "true lady" in everything that she did. She loved her life while living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she and her husband founded and owned Bolick Distributors, Incorporated in 1959. She treasured her many years spent in Highlands, North Carolina with her friends at the Highlands Country Club. Upon moving to Florida in 1998, she cherished her time and friends in Kelley Plantation (Destin) and The Stables (Niceville). The viewing and visitation with the family will be on Sunday, October 27 from 3-5pm at St. Jude's Episcopal Church in Niceville, FL. Services will be held at St. Jude's Episcopal Church on Monday, October 28 at 11:00am followed by interment in Beal Memorial Cemetery in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. After the services, the family invites you to A Celebration of Life Lunch which will be held at One 20 A Modern Bistro in Niceville hosted by Chef Dan. In honor of her memory, donations can be made to The Ruth Lee Bolick Family Memorial Fund benefiting The Arc of the Emerald Coast which is an organization that provides services for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. For donation information, contact Donna Tashik at [email protected] or call (850) 376-1037.

