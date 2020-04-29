Ruth Ann David Lowe, a native of Mobile, AL, and a former resident of Ventress, LA passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Pointe Coupee General Hospital in New Roads, LA, at the age of 82. Ruth Ann was a retired sales representative with State National Life Insurance Company. She was a loving person, never met a stranger, and always expressed her gratitude to others. She is survived by her mother, Julia Ellison Broussard of New Roads, LA; a brother, Alton Odis McMellon of Stonewall, LA; her children, Tammy Oubre and husband Steve of Port Allen, LA, Leasha Loftin and husband Jeff of Shreveport, LA, two sons, Terril David of Lafayette, LA, and Jamison David and wife Michelle, of Ventress, LA; grandchildren, Nathan Jarreau, Erin Guillory, Kayla Roussel, Pamela Sorensson, one step-grandchild, Tyler Johnson and eightgreat-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Claude Harper McCullough; her husband of forty-seven years, Cleveland David; a foster daughter, Janice Bordelon, and her second husband, Charles Lowe. The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Brian LeBlanc, Pointe Coupee Hospice, Pointe Coupee Health Care and Pointe Coupee General Hospital for the compassionate care extended to their mother during her illness. A private family graveside service will be held at Chenal Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of Niland's Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pointe Coupee Hospice, 350 Hospital Road, New Roads, LA 70760.

