Ruth Corkern Hill
Ruth Corkern Hill, of Holden, LA. Passed away at home surrounded by her family at the age of 73. She leaves behind to cherish in her memories, her loving daughters Heather Hill Stumpf of Holden and Christi Arnett of Livingston. Sons-in-law Matthew Stumpf and Eddie Sibley. Grandsons Christopher Arnett, Aaron Arnett, William "Scott" Stumpf, and Paul Stumpf, Brother Percy "Bill" Corkern, and sister-in-law Brenda Corkern of Holden, LA. Two nieces Cindy Johnsey, Tabitha Wakefield, and nephew Robert Corkern. Per her wishes the family will have private memorial services. The family would like to thank Bridgeway Hospice, Oschner Medical Center, and family and friends for thoughts and prayers. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
