Ruth Crousillac passed away on July 22, 2020 at the age 88. A native of Krotz Springs, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She enjoyed gardening and an avid bird watcher. She volunteered her time taking care of many sick friends and relatives, as well as at the information desk at Woman's Hospital. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Crousillac, Sr.; son, Donnie Crousillac; parents, Willis and Ocalie Ray; brothers, Raymond and Johnny Ray; sisters, Alice Wisdom and Mary Bourgeois. Ruth is survived by her sister, Myrtle Circello; son, Hugh Crousillac, Jr. (Norma); daughter, Susan Ferrara; daughter-in-law, Margaret Crousillac; grandchildren, Stephanie Kendrick, Rusty Crousillac, Scott Crousillac, Brandi Deignan, Shelley Falcone, Ryan Ferrara, Sandy Harris, Christy Crousillac; and 12 great-grandchildren. Arrangements are being handled at Greenoaks Funeral Home.

