Ruth Elisar Chaney was born on September 18, 1929 and went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 24, 2019 at her home in Prairieville. She is now reunited with her husband, Milton Chaney, who preceded her in death. She looks forward to her family being reunited in heaven one day. She is survived by her children: Ralph Chaney (and wife Carla), Russell Chaney, Beverly Runnels (and husband Stephen), and Belinda LeBlanc (and husband Patrick); her grandchildren: Beau Chaney (and wife Misty), Elissa Emmons (and husband Jonathan), Lauren LeBlanc, and Emily LeBlanc; and her great-grandchildren Declan and Teagan Emmons, and Liv Chaney. A celebration of life will be held at Dutchtown Baptist Church, 3649 C. Braud Road, Prairievile, on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. with the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial at Carpenter's Chapel Cemetery, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 25 to July 27, 2019