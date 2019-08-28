Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Ella Lanns Myers. View Sign Service Information MJR Friendly Services Funeral 7803 Florida Blvd Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-665-8002 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM St. Mark United Methodist Church 6217 Glen Oaks Drive Baton Rouge , LA View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Mark United Methodist Church 6217 Glen Oaks Drive Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Ella Lanns-Myers was born on September 22, 1921 in Slaughter, LA. She was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA and was called to eternal rest on August 15, 2019 at age 97. She was the widow of the late James B. Myers Sr. Ruth was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church where she served faithfully and held numerous positions within the Church. She was educated in East Feliciana Parish and attended Leland College and Southern University. She taught School at Sixteenth Section in East Feliciana Parish and transitioned into Food Service Management where she retired from Capitol Senior High School as Assistant Food Service Manager. In South Baton Rough where she previously lived, Ruth was known for her acts of kindness and selflessness in reaching out to help those in need. Ruth was a "perfect Mother" and devoted family member. She never complained, was always thankful, and readily available to give sound advice. Ruth was a "Virtuous Woman" per Proverbs 31: 1-10. Ruth leaves to cherish her legacy Six Generations of her offspring. These include four children, Ruth B. Moreno (Albert) of Hesperia, CA; Jerry D. Myers, Gwendolyn L. Myers-Thomas and Hazel J. Myers all of Baton Rouge, LA; 14 Grandchildren; 77 Great-Grandchildren; 86 Great,-Great-Grandchildren, 2 Great-Great-Great-Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to cherish her memory. Family visitation on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6PM to 8PM at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 6217 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral Service on Saturday, August 31, 2019, 10AM at St. Mark. Services entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs, LA. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019

