Loving wife, mother and grandmother, Ruth passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. She was 75, a resident of St. Gabriel. She is survived by her husband of 52 yrs. Steve W. Landry of St. Gabriel, their three children Deborah Landry Kilpatrick, (Daryl Kilpatrick) of Jupiter, FL, Paula Davis of Baton Rouge, and Jonathan Landry, (Kelley Landry) of Gonzales. Nine grandsons, Justin and Brandon Kilpatrick of Jupiter, FL. Raymond Geautreaux, and Jessie Davis of Baton Rouge, Darrin, Jonathan, Kolbie, Andrew and Philip Landry of Gonzales. Three sisters Gladys Gilmore of Baton Rouge, Inez Tircuit, Patsy Garcia and one brother Charles King all of St. Gabriel. A casual memorial will be held at her home at 8770 Bayou Manchac Road, St. Gabriel on November 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and those attending are welcome to bring a dessert and a story to share as we celebrate her life.

