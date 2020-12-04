1/1
Ruth Evelyn Mock Lemon
1933 - 2020
Ruth Evelyn Mock Lemon, a resident of Carriere, MS, passed away on November 25, 2020 at the age of 87. She is survived by her son, David (Susan) Lemon; daughter, Gerri (Paul) Lowe; granddaughters Jessica Lowe Silvers (Jason), Laura Evelyn Lowe Gowan (Bobby), Danielle Lemon Walraven (Zach), Alex Lemon Taylor (Andrew); great-grandchildren Byron Gowan, Freya Gowan, and Olivia Walraven. She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Bill Lemon; father, Boyd Mock; mother, Lucille Cramer Arthur; sister, Dorothy Gifford; brothers Bill Mock and Bob Mock. She loved Jesus and her family. She never missed a chance to watch her LSU Tigers, play rummy, or spread joy. Her greatest desire was that her death would be a cause for laughter and celebration. Praise Jesus, she is whole again. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church Picayune United Missions Offering, 401 Goodyear Blvd. Picayune, MS 39466. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
