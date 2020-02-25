Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Huff Hooker. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM Magnolia United Methodist Church 16024 Greenwell Springs Rd Greenwell Springs , LA View Map Service 11:30 AM Magnolia United Methodist Church 16024 Greenwell Springs Rd Greenwell Springs , LA View Map Burial Following Services Magnolia United Methodist Church Cemetery Greenwell Springs , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Huff Hooker, 96, passed away at home peacefully on Sunday, February 23rd at 4:30pm. Ruth was a resident of Greenwell Springs for 70 years. She received her Master's degree in education from LSU and retired from teaching after 30 years. Ruth loved people and epitomized the verse "And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love" 1 Corinthians 13:13.She loved to read and was always there when anyone needed to talk. She was affectionately called "Diddy" by her family. Ruth is survived by her sons; Tim Hooker, Mike Hooker and wife Julia, four grandchildren; Jennifer Erwin and husband Trent, Joshua Hooker and wife Renee', Lindsey Treuil and husband Brian, and Marye Elisabeth Hooker and husband Davis; 8 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Clete, parents, Clarence and Marye Huff and sister Helen Kuhlmann. Services to be held at Magnolia United Methodist Church, 16024 Greenwell Springs Rd, Greenwell Springs on Friday, February 28th from 9am until service at 11:30am. Service will be conducted by Trent Erwin and Rev. Heather Sullivan, with burial in the church cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Magnolia United Methodist Church. A very special thank you to the staff of Bridgeway Hospice. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020

