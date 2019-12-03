Ruth J. Magette

Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
2021 Tara Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
2021 Tara Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
Ruth J. Magette passed away on November 28, 2019 at the age of 102. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Magette. Ruth is survived by her daughters, Janet Magette, Jo Ann Magette Charlier (Tim), and Joy Magette Selig; son, Jeff Magette; 7 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2021 Tara Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70806, or St. Joseph Hospice, 10615 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70809. A visitation will be held on December 5, 2019 from 1-2 pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church with a funeral service to follow at 2 pm. Interment will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Baton Rouge, LA   (225) 925-5331
