Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth K. Rome. View Sign Service Information Rose Lynn Funeral Services 1870 Cabanose Ave Lutcher , LA 70071 (225)-869-0000 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth K. Rome, a native of Mendenhall, MS and resident of Gramercy, LA, passed away on November 27, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Roland Rome (Jennifer), Garland Rome (Diane), Errol Rome (Cherie) and David Rome (Allison); daughters, Elizabeth Honeycutt (James) and Brenda Duhe (Matt); grandchildren, Stephanie, Jamie, Marly, Seth, Heather, Sarah, Justin, Brett, Kristen, Mason and Megan; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry Keen (Debbie), Tommy Keen (Jan) and Billy Keen (Caroline); and sister, Glenda Reese (James). She is preceded in death by her husband, Lester A. Rome; parents, James Arthur and Ida C. Keen; great-grandchildren, Kaden and Kane; brothers, Gene Keen and Gerald Keen; and sisters, Irma Lee Cliburn, Jeanette Overby, Mary Rome and Brenda Keen. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church from 9:00 AM until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. The family would like to thank St. Elizabeth and St. James Parish Hospitals, Chateau St. James and Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge for their care and compassion. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is entrusted with handling her arrangements. Ruth K. Rome, a native of Mendenhall, MS and resident of Gramercy, LA, passed away on November 27, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Roland Rome (Jennifer), Garland Rome (Diane), Errol Rome (Cherie) and David Rome (Allison); daughters, Elizabeth Honeycutt (James) and Brenda Duhe (Matt); grandchildren, Stephanie, Jamie, Marly, Seth, Heather, Sarah, Justin, Brett, Kristen, Mason and Megan; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry Keen (Debbie), Tommy Keen (Jan) and Billy Keen (Caroline); and sister, Glenda Reese (James). She is preceded in death by her husband, Lester A. Rome; parents, James Arthur and Ida C. Keen; great-grandchildren, Kaden and Kane; brothers, Gene Keen and Gerald Keen; and sisters, Irma Lee Cliburn, Jeanette Overby, Mary Rome and Brenda Keen. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church from 9:00 AM until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. The family would like to thank St. Elizabeth and St. James Parish Hospitals, Chateau St. James and Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge for their care and compassion. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is entrusted with handling her arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close