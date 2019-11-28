Ruth K. Rome, a native of Mendenhall, MS and resident of Gramercy, LA, passed away on November 27, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Roland Rome (Jennifer), Garland Rome (Diane), Errol Rome (Cherie) and David Rome (Allison); daughters, Elizabeth Honeycutt (James) and Brenda Duhe (Matt); grandchildren, Stephanie, Jamie, Marly, Seth, Heather, Sarah, Justin, Brett, Kristen, Mason and Megan; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry Keen (Debbie), Tommy Keen (Jan) and Billy Keen (Caroline); and sister, Glenda Reese (James). She is preceded in death by her husband, Lester A. Rome; parents, James Arthur and Ida C. Keen; great-grandchildren, Kaden and Kane; brothers, Gene Keen and Gerald Keen; and sisters, Irma Lee Cliburn, Jeanette Overby, Mary Rome and Brenda Keen. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church from 9:00 AM until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. The family would like to thank St. Elizabeth and St. James Parish Hospitals, Chateau St. James and Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge for their care and compassion. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is entrusted with handling her arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2019