Ruth Kathleen Argyle, 73, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on November 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and James Dial. She is survived by: her husband of 43 years, Richard L. Argyle; her children – Ronald Reine and wife Katie, Kelly White and husband Justin, Kerri Clifton and husband Craig, and Jeffrey Argyle and wife Ashley; and her seven grandchildren – RJ, Kevin and Lita Reine, Austin Vial, Addie and Andrew White, and Conner Argyle. A memorial service will be held at Redeemer Baptist Church, 14140 S. Harrell's Ferry Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm. A reception will follow at the church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store