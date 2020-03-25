Ruth L. Accardo, a devout Catholic and loving mother and grandmother, passed away on Monday, March 23rd, 2020 at the age of 96. She was a resident of Hester, Louisiana. She is survived by her children, Dale Accardo (Joycelyn), Ricky Accardo, Sr. (June), Donna A. Anglin (Don), Keith Accardo, Sr. (Darlene), Jody Accardo and Mary Accardo. Ruth is also survived by her grandchildren, Tony, Angela Martin, Ricky Jr. (Aleisha), Michael, Marcy Herrington (Lee), Keith, Jr. (Jenna), Dennis (Erin), Heather Wilson (Ricky) and Joshua as well as 14 great-grandchildren. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Accardo; parents, Ulysse and Archange Bourgeois; daughter, Beverly Accardo; brothers, Manuel, Stark, Joseph and Ulysse, Jr. Louque; sisters, Lucia Louque, Merante Bourgeois, Marie Pizzuto, Louisiana Deslatte, Hilda Roussel, Florence Accardo and Alice Bourgeois. Private services will be held for Ruth's immediate family. The family would like to gratefully acknowledge Father Vincent Dufresne and Father Alec Sheldon for the prayers and blessings bestowed upon their beloved mother. They would also like to give special thanks to Dr. Vellanki and staff for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, Masses are preferred. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is entrusted with the arrangements. Visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020