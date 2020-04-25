Ruth O. Boyd
Ruth O. Boyd, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the age of 89. She is survived by her five children: Sandy Cambre and husband Jimmy Cambre, Gwen Brossette and husband Stan Brossette, Belinda Wallace and husband Bob Wallace, Mark Walker and wife Debbie Walker, and David Walker and wife Marjorie Walker; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Lottie Engels. She is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Boyd; her parents, Catherine Norwood O'Callaghan and Clarence Singletary O'Callaghan; brother, Clarence Francis "Bootsy" O'Callaghan; sister, Lorraine Norton; and grandson, Jason Whitney. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 entries
Our prayers to all of you as you go through this difficult time. You are in our prayers. Morris and Linda Summers
Morris Summers
You are all in our thoughts and prayers, we will remember her smiling face, and all the good times we had.
Rick Johnson
Family
