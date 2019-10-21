Ruth Opal "Peggy" Nestler, 95, of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. Peggy was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church, Baton Rouge. She was known to her family and friends as a crochet master for her talents in crocheting. She was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. until the celebration of her life at 11 a.m. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Ruth Nasello; granddaughter, Jill Nasello Graves and husband, Philip; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Garrett and Georgia Graves; and sister, Frances Garaudy. She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Nestler, Sr.; son, William H. Nestler, Jr.; sister, Lois Stough; and brothers, Henry Metcalf and William Metcalf. A special thank you to the staff and nurses of Carrington Place Nursing Home and Hospice of Baton Rouge for the love and care given to their family.