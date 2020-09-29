A beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Ruth Pinckley Bates passed away on September 26, 2020 in Natchitoches, Louisiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 2 at Saint Agnes Catholic Church with Rev. J. Clifton Hill officiating and Deacon John Veron. The Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge. Her family regrets there will be no visitation before Mass due to COVID-19 restrictions. Ruth was born on October 10, 1926 to Herbert Guy Pinckley, a businessman and farmer and Mary Felonise Smith Pinckley in Boyce, LA. She graduated from LSU with a degree in Home Economics in 1947, where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Franklin Bates, Sr., her son James F. Bates, Jr. and her daughter Mary Helen Bates. She is survived by her daughter Anne Bates Taylor and her husband Stephen Clark Taylor, three grandchildren William Barton Taylor, MD and Meghan Frances Grant, Robert Bates Taylor, MD and his wife Katie Veron Taylor, MD and Laura Taylor Moore and her husband Patrick Parker Moore and her nieces and nephews. She has one great granddaughter, Jane Bates Taylor. Ruth grew up as one of nine children on a farm in Colfax, Louisiana. Her sole surviving sibling is her brother James Mark Pinckley of Bossier City, Louisiana. In her early days in Baton Rouge, she was a member of the Junior Service League, Junior Book Review Club and the Krewe of Romany. She was a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre and the Legion of Mary. She was a homemaker who devoted her life and many talents to her husband and children. Ruth was a devout Catholic who lived by her faith. She was dedicated to her Baton Rouge Parish Church, St. Agnes. Ruth was blessed to have lived almost 94 years and will be missed by all who knew her. Her family would like to thank Hospice of Natchitoches for their loving care, especially Marie McDaniel and her long-time sitter and friend Cecile Dunn. In lieu of flowers, Masses will be preferred or donations to St. Agnes Catholic Church. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks will be required.

