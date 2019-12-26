Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Plummer Hubbard. View Sign Service Information Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services 9348 Scenic Highway Baton Rouge , LA 70807 (225)-778-1612 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Plummer Hubbard - age 74, Founder and Administrator of The Center, Inc. Adult Day Health Care departed this life peacefully at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 surrounded by family at her home. She was born in Clinton, LA on January 22, 1945 to the late David "Poucy" Plummer and Corean Johnson Plummer. Ruth's passion was singing, cooking, serving people in the community through The Center, Inc. and glorifying God. She is survived by her husband, James Leemon Hubbard, children; Angela (Steven) Weir, John (Demetrica) Hubbard and Isaac Hubbard, all of Baton Rouge, LA and Marcus (Helena) Hubbard of Houston, TX; step-daughter, Lena Hubbard of Oakland, CA; sisters, Ora, Joyce and Irma Plummer and a brother, Joseph (Lolita Renee) Plummer all of Baton Rouge, LA; sisters-in-law, Ellene Plummer of Baton Rouge, LA; Linda Hubbard (Tim) Zimmerman of San Leandro, CA and Judy Hubbard Glaspie of Oakland, CA; aunt, Pearl Davis of Detroit, MI; 18 grandchildren, Ryan Hubbard, Kailyn Hubbard, Vondero Weir, Daijah Hubbard, Jordan Hubbard, Isaiah Hubbard, Arielle Hubbard, Samate' Hubbard, Johnice Hubbard, John Hubbard, Jr., Tre'John Hubbard, Johnae Hubbard and Johnovan Hubbard, Roderick C. White, Jr., Joseph White, Brandi Hubbard, Tamara Hubbard and 6 great-grandchildren; Rylie, Reign, Aaron, Aiden, Adam and Penelope. She was preceded in death by her father (1986) and mother (2011), brothers, David Jr. (1977) and Samuel (1995), mother-in-law, Inez Hubbard (2007), brother-in-law, Mark Hubbard (2015) and step-daughter, Tamara Hubbard (1985). Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Bethany North Campus-Main Sanctuary located at 13655 Plank Road, Baker, LA with funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment: Heavenly Gates Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The Center, Inc. Fundraiser, a 501c3 non-profit organization. Services entrusted to Hall-Davis & Son, Baton Rouge, LA.

