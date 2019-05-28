Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Roberta 'Skay' Morrison-Frazier. View Sign Service Information Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Homes - Hammond 12012 US 190 Hammond , LA 70401 (225)-567-1884 Visitation 10:00 AM Funeral service 12:00 PM New Beulah Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Skay, age 93, went to be with our Lord on May 17, 2019 in San Diego California from natural causes. Ruth was born on December 12, 1925 in Stevensdale, Louisiana who graduated from Albany High School Class of 1943. She served 30 years as a Federal Civil Service employee starting in Washington DC where she worked for the State Department and was hired by President Roosevelt's Secretary of State Cordell Hull. After that she went to work for the newly elected Congressman Edwin Willis from Louisiana who frequently worked with another newly elected Congressman John F. Kennedy, where she worked on bills for both Congressmen. On July 15th, 1950, Ruth married Lt. Arthur C. Frazier USMC, while he was stationed in Washington DC and they had 4 children. While stationed at the different Marine bases throughout the U.S., she returned to Civil Service work with the Agriculture Department in New Orleans after her husband retired from the service and then moved back to San Diego where she completed her 30 years of Federal Civil Service working for the Naval Sea Support Center, Pacific Fleet. Skay is survived by her children; Robert Charles Frazier, Donald Burton and wife Mayumi Frazier, Jean Ann Frazier Lee and husband Robert James Lee , John Arthur and wife Tina Frazier; grandchildren, David L. Moos, Phillip G. Moos and wife Meaghan, Cristina, Johnathan Frazier, and Adam Frazier; great-grandchildren, Rusty and Milla Moos; and siblings; Phyllis Newsom and husband Charles, Patricia "Tricia" Sziber and husband Alton, Julia Ann "Judy" Mathes and husband David, and Jeanne Adamson and hasband Sidney. She is also survived by her sisters in law; Fay Morrison, Janice Morrison, and Marilyn Morrison. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service on June 1st, 2019 at New Beulah Baptist Church at 12:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Bro. Donald Frazier will officiate the services with interment to follow in New Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.

