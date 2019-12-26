Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Roussel Minvielle. View Sign Service Information Rose Lynn Funeral Services 1870 Cabanose Ave Lutcher , LA 70071 (225)-869-0000 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM The Most Sacred Heart Catholic Church 616 Hwy. 641 (Main St.) Gramercy , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM The Most Sacred Heart Catholic Church 616 Hwy. 641 (Main St.) Gramercy , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Let us rejoice for today, 24th December 2019, our loving and devoted Mom, Ruth Roussel Minvielle has joined our family of angels with our Lord and Savior. Ruth was born in Paulina, LA, and has been a resident of Gramercy, LA for the past 64 years. She was the best to all who knew her, whether it be as mom, grandma, sibling, sister-in-law, aunt or friend. Ruth loved spending time with her family and friends. She took much pride in her accomplishment of being a lifetime weight watcher member. Ruth was a former Catholic Daughters of America member; a faithful perpetual adorer. She also loved crocheting, sewing, gardening and riding her trike. Ruth is survived by her sons, Kim (DeeDee) Minvielle, Thomas (Anna) Minvielle; Daughters, Jessica (CJ) Richard, Jr., Rachel (Floyd) Alleman, Charlene (Eric) Roussel; Grandchildren, Shannon Lochte, Michael Minvielle, Brandi Harper, Brad Richard, Johnnis Richard, Stephanie Mason, Adam Richard, Megan Alleman, Ryan Alleman, Tyler Minvielle and Mason Minvielle; Great-Grandchildren, Julia Minvielle, Bertrand Lochte, Kaylee Harper, Everette Harper, Rosalee Harper, Leigha Richard; Step-Grandchildren, Calvin Pafford and Mason Ainsworth. Ruth is also survived by her sister, Jeannette R. Dornier and numerous nieces and nephews. Ruth is preceded in death by her Husband, Joseph T. Minvielle, Jr.; Son, John T. Minvielle; Parents, Octave T. and Ella Boudreaux Roussel; Sisters, Ethel Martin Taylor, Helen Schexnaydre, Idola Hoover, Nancy Stein, Emelie Thoms; Brothers, Whitney Roussel, Melvin (Teg) Roussel and Octave T. (T-boy) Roussel. The family would like to thank Dr. Jerry Poche, Mary Bird Perkins Center and the Legacy Hospice Staff. Our special ladies who helped in her care: Juanita Scott, Theresa Walker, Jeannette Granier and Jennie Vedros as well as previous caregivers. Also, devoted homebound Eucharistic Ministers, Daisy Parker and David Bourgeois. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services at The Most Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 616 Hwy. 641 (Main St.) in Gramercy, LA on Saturday, December 28th, 2019. Visitation will be held at 9:00 am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Church Mausoleum in Paulina, LA. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. If you would like to sign the online guestbook, please visit Let us rejoice for today, 24th December 2019, our loving and devoted Mom, Ruth Roussel Minvielle has joined our family of angels with our Lord and Savior. Ruth was born in Paulina, LA, and has been a resident of Gramercy, LA for the past 64 years. She was the best to all who knew her, whether it be as mom, grandma, sibling, sister-in-law, aunt or friend. Ruth loved spending time with her family and friends. She took much pride in her accomplishment of being a lifetime weight watcher member. Ruth was a former Catholic Daughters of America member; a faithful perpetual adorer. She also loved crocheting, sewing, gardening and riding her trike. Ruth is survived by her sons, Kim (DeeDee) Minvielle, Thomas (Anna) Minvielle; Daughters, Jessica (CJ) Richard, Jr., Rachel (Floyd) Alleman, Charlene (Eric) Roussel; Grandchildren, Shannon Lochte, Michael Minvielle, Brandi Harper, Brad Richard, Johnnis Richard, Stephanie Mason, Adam Richard, Megan Alleman, Ryan Alleman, Tyler Minvielle and Mason Minvielle; Great-Grandchildren, Julia Minvielle, Bertrand Lochte, Kaylee Harper, Everette Harper, Rosalee Harper, Leigha Richard; Step-Grandchildren, Calvin Pafford and Mason Ainsworth. Ruth is also survived by her sister, Jeannette R. Dornier and numerous nieces and nephews. Ruth is preceded in death by her Husband, Joseph T. Minvielle, Jr.; Son, John T. Minvielle; Parents, Octave T. and Ella Boudreaux Roussel; Sisters, Ethel Martin Taylor, Helen Schexnaydre, Idola Hoover, Nancy Stein, Emelie Thoms; Brothers, Whitney Roussel, Melvin (Teg) Roussel and Octave T. (T-boy) Roussel. The family would like to thank Dr. Jerry Poche, Mary Bird Perkins Center and the Legacy Hospice Staff. Our special ladies who helped in her care: Juanita Scott, Theresa Walker, Jeannette Granier and Jennie Vedros as well as previous caregivers. Also, devoted homebound Eucharistic Ministers, Daisy Parker and David Bourgeois. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services at The Most Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 616 Hwy. 641 (Main St.) in Gramercy, LA on Saturday, December 28th, 2019. Visitation will be held at 9:00 am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Church Mausoleum in Paulina, LA. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. If you would like to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close