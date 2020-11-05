Ruth entered into eternal rest on November 3, 2020 at the age of 77. She attended public schools in Baton Rouge and graduated from Capital High School in 1960. Survived by her husband, Albert R. Holden; daughters, LaSondra T. Russell; stepdaughter, Jacqueline Butler; son, Cedric T. Titus (Christie); sister, Betty Garrett; brothers, Larry Walter, Donald Walter, Ronald Walter, David Green and Donald Green; grandchildren, Jamar Russell (Alexis), Trey Russell, Braylen Titus, Camryn Titus, Micheal Holden, Keith Russell and Raymond Russell, Jr.; special cousin, Alvin Thomas. Preceded in death by her mother, Ethel Walter; father, Duncan Green; brothers, Jesse Walter and Duncan Green, Jr.; sister, Earlene Toliver Dixon. Visitation Saturday, November 7, 2020 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Calvary Lutheran Church, 5219 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Gary Peterson officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.