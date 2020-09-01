1/1
Ruth Trosclair Malbrough
Ruth Trosclair Malbrough, age 93, passed away on August 31, 2020. She was a native of and resident of Lutcher, LA. She is survived by her daughter, Mickie M. Malbrough; her son, Onel "Dooney" J. Malbrough, Jr. and wife Brenda; grandchildren, Troy M. Malbrough, Jason J. Malbrough and fiancée Amber and Trent J. Malbrough and wife Chelsea; great grandchildren, Dezirae, Easton and Allie and a host of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband, Onel "Tee Tom" J. Malbrough, Sr; parents, Richard and Virginia Trosclair; sister, Vivian Brady; brothers, Royal Trosclair, Richard Trosclair, Jr, Ray Trosclair, and Elmore Trosclair. Ruth was a lifetime member of Ladies Auxiliary VFW, a member of AARP, loved singing, sewing, cooking, playing Pokeno, and her daily jumble puzzles. Ruth was kind and caring to all. The family would like to thank Denise Delaney and Compassus Hospice and its employees for the care provided to our mother. A visitation will be held at Rose Lynn Funeral Services on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM and will resume at Rose Lynn Funeral Services on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph Church at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 1 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rose Lynn Funeral Services
SEP
4
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Rose Lynn Funeral Services
SEP
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Funeral services provided by
Rose Lynn Funeral Services
1870 Cabanose Ave
Lutcher, LA 70071
(225) 869-0000
