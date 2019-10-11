|
Ruth was born May 20, 1933, at 86 a long time resident of Baton Rouge. She passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 9, 2019 surrounded by her family. Ruth loved the Lord, her husband, children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader and author. She enjoyed writing poetry and was published in the International Society of Poets. She enjoyed gardening and loved growing flowers. Growing up a country girl in Oak Grove, La., the daughter of a farmer, she was one of nine children preceded in death by all but her younger sister. She is survived by her husband of 64 years Richard Dave Corbin, Sister: Dorothy Jones, Four Children: David Kipling Corbin, Timothy Lane Corbin, Ginger Noel Corbin Henriques & Stephen Henriques, Shay Weston Corbin & Sheri Westerman Corbin, Eight Grandchildren: Andrew Corbin, Mikael Corbin, Molly Corbin, Hannah Corbin, Codie Henriques & wife Samantha, Christian Henriques, Sydney Corbin, and Seth Corbin. Funeral services will be held on Saturday October 12, 2019 at 2:00pm at Resthaven Funeral Home 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge Louisiana 70816.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019