Ruth Willis Castle Williams entered into eternal rest on July 10, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born August 18, 1927 in Beaumont, TX to Mr. Emanuel and Artimease Willis. At an early age, she professed her faith in Jesus Christ and was baptized in 1940 by the late Reverend A.D. Hatters. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her sons: George (Sameerah) Castle, Louis (Pamela) Castle Jr., Robert (Shelia) Castle and Darrell Castle. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, George Williams; her parents, Emanuel and Artimease Willis; her siblings, Sanders Willis Sr., Brenetta Harris, Marguerite Vernell and Edward Willis; grandchildren, Mark Castle, Fanny Mae Castle Chaney and Travis Castle; great-grandchild, Gerald Butler and great-great-grandchildren, Markquel Castle Jr. and Ma'Liah Castle. Visitation Tuesday, July 23, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Dr. Henry Lamb, officiating. Interment Port Hudson National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 19 to July 23, 2019