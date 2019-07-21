Ruth Yvonne Starr LeBlanc

Ruth Yvonne Starr LeBlanc passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the age of 90. She was a native and lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Kay Methvien and husband, Grenice; son, Hudgen J. LeBlanc III and wife, Jodi; grandchildren, Lauren, Lindsay, and Kelley Methvien, Benjamin LeBlanc and Brittany Preston; great-grandchildren, Kenleigh McDade, Ethan Methvien, Aiden Methvien, Grayson and Max Hartwell, Ryker and Reid Preston; and numerous other family members. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Hudgen LeBlanc, Jr.; parents, Gilbert and Florence Starr; brothers, Leon Starr; sisters, Anna Williams, Lorraine Hebert and Hazel Anderson. A private graveside service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 21 to July 22, 2019
