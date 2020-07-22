Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. Psalms 116:15. Rutha Lee Banks, a native of Pine Grove, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 3:58 a.m. at the age of 74. Rutha was a precious gem to many. Her kind and generous spirit had a tremendous effect upon those she came in contact with. She loved her family, being around people, never met a stranger and would lovingly help anyone in need. Ruth will be greatly missed. She retired from LSU with over 25 years of service. Rutha is survived by four sisters, Velmo Mayo, Louisville, KY; Irene East (Gerald), Kenner, LA; Bernice McClelland, Slidell, LA; and Mother Frankie Thaggard (Melvin), Baton Rouge; three brothers, Wilbert Banks (Evelyn), Velma, LA; Otis Banks (Effie), New Orleans, LA; and Apostle LeRoy Banks (Christine), Baton Rouge; one aunt, Edna Banks Grayer, Denham Springs, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing at Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Avenue A, Zachary, LA 70791 on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Apostle LeRoy Banks; interment at Gospel Temple Church of God in Christ Cemetery, Hwy 16, Pine Grove. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, an invitation only service will be held. Everyone is required to wear a mask and have a temperature check. Rutha Banks and her family have entrusted final arrangements to Miller & Daughter Mortuary (225) 654-3802.

