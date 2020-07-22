1/1
Rutha Lee Banks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rutha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. Psalms 116:15. Rutha Lee Banks, a native of Pine Grove, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 3:58 a.m. at the age of 74. Rutha was a precious gem to many. Her kind and generous spirit had a tremendous effect upon those she came in contact with. She loved her family, being around people, never met a stranger and would lovingly help anyone in need. Ruth will be greatly missed. She retired from LSU with over 25 years of service. Rutha is survived by four sisters, Velmo Mayo, Louisville, KY; Irene East (Gerald), Kenner, LA; Bernice McClelland, Slidell, LA; and Mother Frankie Thaggard (Melvin), Baton Rouge; three brothers, Wilbert Banks (Evelyn), Velma, LA; Otis Banks (Effie), New Orleans, LA; and Apostle LeRoy Banks (Christine), Baton Rouge; one aunt, Edna Banks Grayer, Denham Springs, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing at Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Avenue A, Zachary, LA 70791 on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Apostle LeRoy Banks; interment at Gospel Temple Church of God in Christ Cemetery, Hwy 16, Pine Grove. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, an invitation only service will be held. Everyone is required to wear a mask and have a temperature check. Rutha Banks and her family have entrusted final arrangements to Miller & Daughter Mortuary (225) 654-3802.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Open Door Fellowship Life Center
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Service
11:00 AM
Open Door Fellowship Life Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 23, 2020
Sincere condolences in memory of a kind spirit.
VIVIAN WRIGHT
July 23, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michelle James
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Michelle @ Mary Bird Perkins Infusion Center
Michelle James
Friend
July 22, 2020
I am so very saddened to hear about the passing of Ms. Rutha. I knew her through my work at St. Vincent de Paul. She was a dedicated volunteer that would come every week to assist at the women and children's shelter. She was one of the kindest people I have ever known. Always concerned about others more than herself. We have lost a gem on Earth, but Heaven has gained an angel.
Desha Martin
Friend
July 22, 2020
My Dear Aunt Ruth is in heaven shouting right now. She love The Lord, and she loved her family. She always smiled when she saw me. Always had a kind word even when I wasn't living my best life. I'm going to miss you. As believers we know to be absent from the body is to be present with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Save a seat for me Auntie.
orlando east
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved