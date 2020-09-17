Ruthie Williams Ledoux entered into eternal rest on September 14, 2020. Survived by her husband, Eugene Ledoux, Jr.; daughter, Anissa Lang and son, Alton Lang, Jr. Viewing Saturday, September 19, 2020 10:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, First Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 575 Education St., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Henry J. Brown officiating. Masks are required to attend. The family will have a private service for immediate family only. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.