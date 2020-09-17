1/1
Ruthie Williams Ledoux
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruthie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruthie Williams Ledoux entered into eternal rest on September 14, 2020. Survived by her husband, Eugene Ledoux, Jr.; daughter, Anissa Lang and son, Alton Lang, Jr. Viewing Saturday, September 19, 2020 10:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, First Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 575 Education St., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Henry J. Brown officiating. Masks are required to attend. The family will have a private service for immediate family only. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
First Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Service
12:00 PM
First Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved