Ryan Carter, known to most as Carter Spade, age 38 and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on July 9, 2019. Carter hailed from Portland, OR, and was an avid photographer and animal lover, with a unique obsession with cats. This was never exemplified more than in his relationship with his "daughter" Belle. Love him or hate him, no one can deny that Carter had the spark and personality to light up any room he entered. Carter jumped into every experience with both feet and his whole heart. Although their time together was shorter than it should have been, Carter and his wife, Lexi, made the most out of every moment and knew within weeks of meeting that they were meant for forever. Carter is survived by his wife Helen "Lexi" Carter (nee Moorcroft), his mother Julie Carter, his father Doug Carter, his brother Shane Carter, and his 3 cats Belle, Gaston and Leonidas Winston. Services to celebrate Carter's life will be held at Baton Rouge Gallery on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 2 pm to 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, his family is requesting donations in honor of his deep love of cats. Donations to Cat Haven may be made at the memorial service, or directly through www.cathaven.org/donate. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 17 to July 22, 2019

