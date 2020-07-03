Ryan Christopher, native of Central, LA, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, in San Francisco, CA. He was 37 years old. Beautiful, loving son and brother who brought much love, joy, and humor to his family. He was a graduate of Central High, where he enjoyed wrestling, drama, and theater. He loved and enjoyed backyard wrestling with friends. He graduated with a college degree in Massage Therapy from Moreau Physical Therapy. He is survived by his parents, Juanita Norred Lockhart and Gene Eddie Lockhart Jr.; grandfather, Gene Eddie Lockhart Sr.; sister, Brandee Ballard and husband, Brent; niece, Alona Ballard; nephews, Bentley Ballard and Vito Ballard; aunt, Catina Norred Lockhart; and uncles, Lance Lockhart, Brent Lockhart, and Mike Lockhart. Preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Alfred Lee Sr. and Jo Marie Norred; and paternal grandmother, Janice Lockhart. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until memorial service at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Deacon Ronnie Hebert with St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial at Hope Haven Garden of Memory, Gonzales, between his grandparents, Alfred Lee Sr. and Jo Marie Norred, as his final resting place. He will be missed. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.