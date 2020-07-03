1/1
Ryan Christopher Lockhart
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ryan Christopher Lockhart, age 37, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in San Francisco, CA. A native of Central, LA. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until memorial service at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Deacon Ronnie Hebert. Inurnment at Hope Haven Garden of Memory, Gonzales. Survived by his father and stepmother, Gene E. Jr. and Mindy Lockhart; paternal grandfather, Gene E. Lockhart Sr.; sister, Brandee` Ballard and husband, Brent and their children, Alona`, Bentley, and Vito; stepsister, Megan Dupuy; and mother, Juanita Norred Lockhart. Preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Janice Lockhart; and maternal grandparents, Jo Marie and Alfred Norred Sr. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 3 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ascension Funeral Home
426 West New River Street
Gonzales, LA 70737
(225) 647-8463
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved