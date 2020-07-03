Ryan Christopher Lockhart, age 37, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in San Francisco, CA. A native of Central, LA. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until memorial service at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Deacon Ronnie Hebert. Inurnment at Hope Haven Garden of Memory, Gonzales. Survived by his father and stepmother, Gene E. Jr. and Mindy Lockhart; paternal grandfather, Gene E. Lockhart Sr.; sister, Brandee` Ballard and husband, Brent and their children, Alona`, Bentley, and Vito; stepsister, Megan Dupuy; and mother, Juanita Norred Lockhart. Preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Janice Lockhart; and maternal grandparents, Jo Marie and Alfred Norred Sr. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.