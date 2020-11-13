Ryan Daigle was born on December 15, 1994 in Hampton, Va. He was a resident of Prairieville, La. He passed away on November 7, 2020. Ryan Daigle will be laid to rest on November 14, 2020 at the young age of 25. He leaves behind his father, Kyle Daigle and wife Jill, step father, Karl Guillory, Grandparents, Rivers and Pearl Daigle, three siblings; Drew Daigle and Haylie Guillory of Prairieville, La., Jordan O'Brien of Monroe, La., nephew/godchild Carson Daigle of Prairieville, La., step-sisters Sara Duplessis and Mylee Guillory of Prairieville, La., step-brothers Hunter, Alex, and Chase Guillory of Lafayette, La., and step-mother Starr Hubble of Prairieville, La. Best Friend Haley Jara of Prairieville, La. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Bridget O'Brien. We will never forget November 7, 2020; as we will never forget this extraordinary young man. Ryan impacted so many lives and brought so much light into this world. May he rest easy and be at peace. We will love you, forever and always.

