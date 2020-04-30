Ryan Gibbs Hord (RedBeard), a loving and devoted father, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 27, 2020. Ryan was born July 4, 1978 in Morgan City, LA, the son of Richard Hord and Ginny Gibbs Berry. He was native of Baton Rouge where he attended Lee High School and went on to become an Airborne Ranger for the United States Army and proudly served his country. After his military service, he continued to serve and protect by joining EBRSO and BRPD. After his law enforcement career he created his own construction company. Ryan never met a stranger. He had a passion for helping others and giving to the less fortunate. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and compassionate spirit. He was his neighborhood watchman, comedian, and even played Santa Claus for surrounding area. He had an absolute heart of gold. His most proud accomplishment though was his son, Blaine. Ryan loved spending time with his son and showing him the true ropes of life. On weekends they enjoyed bike rides along the levee, spending time with friends and family, and attending LSU football games together. He is survived by his mother Ginny Gibbs Berry and stepfather AW Berry of Heflin, LA, one sister Leah King, and his brother Shelby Hord. Left to carry on the Hord legacy, his precious son Blaine Hord, and his loving fiancé Natalie Butler also survives him. Ryan was preceded in death by his father Richard (Ric) Hord, and his grandparents Joe B. and Yvonne Gibbs. He loved his God, country and family. Visiting hours at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St. Baton Rouge, LA 70802, will begin at 10:00 am on Friday, May 1, 2020. In consideration of our Governor's guidelines restricting social gatherings, the following protocol will be observed: a group of 10 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at the top of every hour and will be given 30 minutes to pay their final respects to Ryan. The remaining 30 minutes of the hour will be used by the Rabenhorst staff to clean and prepare the facility for the next group of 10 to enter. The Spain Street entrance of the funeral home will remain open until 3:00 pm. Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Lisbon United Methodist Church Cemetery, 20048 LA Hwy 2 in Lisbon, LA 71048. Offer condolences online at www.rabenhorst.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.