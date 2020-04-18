Ryan James Rabalais
Revelation 21:4. 'He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death' or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.' Ryan James Rabalais, age 92, a lifelong native and resident of Plaucheville, La., passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Grace Nursing Home in Slaughter, La. A fighter to the end, he valiantly fought to the bitter end with the illness that ravaged him for the last year. He was a retired foreman from the Louisiana Department of Highways after 20 years of service. A lifelong member of Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church where he served as an usher. He was never one to sit idly still. He enjoyed working in his garden and also providing a helping hand to anyone in need. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 69 years, Geneva K. Kimball Rabalais of Plaucheville; son, Everett Rabalais of Greenwell Springs; daughters, Lee Ann (Gerald) Favaron of Greenwell Springs and Connie (Jim) Tillman of Ethel; brothers: Terrence Rabalais of French Settlement, and Ned Rabalais of French Settlement; He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas W. Rabalais; parents, Lester Rabalais & Rose Lemoine Rabalais; grandson, Wayne Rabalais; brother, Donald Rabalais; and his sister, Nedra Lemoine. Due to these trying times, during the pandemic, there will only be a graveside service held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church Mausoleum at 12:30pm. Our sincerest thanks to all of the staff at the Grace Rehab and Nursing Home, and to Charmaine Parent and Joy Dixon of Hospice of Baton Rouge for their untiring care given to our dad during his illness. Those honored to serve as pallbearers include: Jim Tillman, Andrew Tillman, Graeson Henagan, Ethan Heroman, Peyton Corpus, Jack Felker, and Everett Rabalais. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com. Escude Funeral Home of Mansura, 6608 Porterie St. Mansura, LA 71350 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

So sorry for your loss.
Hamby family
Friend
