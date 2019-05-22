Ryan Joseph Lovelace

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ryan Joseph Lovelace.
Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ryan Joseph Lovelace, 35, of Baton Rouge, LA passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 in Baton Rouge. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bruce and Margaret Lovelace and maternal grandfather, Joseph Linden Brown. He is survived by his parents, Michael L. "Mike" Lovelace, Sr. and Kathy Brown Lovelace; brother, Mike Lovelace, Jr. (Jennifer); sister, Lauren Lovelace; grandmother, Dorothy Brown; niece, Rylee Lovelace; nephews, Jack and Reed Lovelace and numerous other family members. A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 1:00pm to service time at the funeral home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Baton Rouge, LA   (225) 925-5331
funeral home direction icon