Ryan Joseph Lovelace, 35, of Baton Rouge, LA passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 in Baton Rouge. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bruce and Margaret Lovelace and maternal grandfather, Joseph Linden Brown. He is survived by his parents, Michael L. "Mike" Lovelace, Sr. and Kathy Brown Lovelace; brother, Mike Lovelace, Jr. (Jennifer); sister, Lauren Lovelace; grandmother, Dorothy Brown; niece, Rylee Lovelace; nephews, Jack and Reed Lovelace and numerous other family members. A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 1:00pm to service time at the funeral home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 23, 2019