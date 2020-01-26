|
Ryan Randall Salter, a native of Baton Rouge and a resident of Decatur, Texas, passed January 23, 2020 at the age of 32. He loved his family dearly. He loved the outdoors, hunting, horses and especially his nieces Avery and Aubrie. He served in the US Army in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2008-2009 as a Blackhawk mechanic and Crew Chief. Ryan struggled with addiction for many years. He had come so far. He moved to Decatur, Texas and loved being there. He developed wonderful relationships at his Cowboy Church and his job. He loved them so much. The outside tells one story but inside had another story. Our sweet boy can now be at peace. He will be missed terribly. He was a brother to all. He was a member of St. James Lodge #47 F. & A.M. He was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason in the Valley of Baton Rouge and Lottie Wildlife Protective Association. He is survived by his mother, Cheryl Dedman Salter; sister, Kayla Salter Aucoin and husband Rhett; nieces, Avery and Aubrie Aucoin; grandfather, Frank E. Dedman; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Brent Salter; grandparents, Shelby and Juanita Salter, and Carolyn Dedman. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 9:00 am until funeral services at 11:00 am. Officiated by Pastor Frank Griffin, III of Calvary Chapel in Bay St. Louis. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Rhett Aucoin, Frank Dedman, III, Ross Dedman, Cameron Nelson, Jamie Timmons, and Eric Arnaud. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to No Boundaries Cowboy Church, 2045 E. Hwy 380, Suite 400, Decatur, TX, 76234. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29, 2020