Ryan "Lee" Sibley died in Baton Rouge on January 23, 2020, after a brief illness. He was 63. He was preceded in death by his mother, JoAnn Ryan Sims, and his father, Bobby Max Sibley. He is survived by step-father Joseph Hilton Sims of Atlanta, sister and brother-in-law Stacey Sims and Todd DeWeese, as well as nieces Peyton Leigh and Amelia Caroline DeWeese, of Atlanta. Lee was born in Jackson, Mississippi and moved to Baton Rouge soon afterwards. Lee graduated from Episcopal High School and then received a Bachelor of Arts from Southeastern Louisiana University. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Order. He earned a Master of Landscape Architecture degree from LSU's College of Design and was a member of the American Society of Landscape Architects. He worked as a landscape architect in Georgia, South Carolina and Louisiana. He loved his profession, learning about all types of trees and plants and seeing his designs become reality. His projects include Perkins Rowe, The Neuro-Medical Center and Citiplace in Baton Rouge and numerous large-scale commercial and residential projects in and around Atlanta. Lee was an avid sports fan and very much enjoyed pulling for LSU and the New Orleans Saints. Lee treasured time spent with his grandparents, who called him Pepper, and taking his grandmother to annual Marshall family reunions. He also adored spending time with his nieces. In recent years, Lee united with his other siblings Sherry Sibley Toombs of Brandon, MS; Marty Knight of Carrollton, IL; Bryan Sibley of Covina, CA; Adam Hull of Baton Rouge; and Shane Sibley Levy of Metairie. Lee's family thanks Diane Fabre for her compassionate and tireless care in Lee's last days as well as Debra Fabre, Sherry Toombs and all his caregivers from of the Hospice of Baton Rouge and Landmark of Baton Rouge. They also thank his friends for brightening Lee's final days during their visits. A gathering of Lee's family and friends to remember his life is planned for Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home from 3 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the LSU Foundation designated to the Robert Reich School of Landscape Architecture Annual Fund in memory of Ryan Lee Sibley. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

