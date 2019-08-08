Ryann Nicole Bayham, a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, and best friend, with a kind and loving soul went to her external home Monday, August 05, 2019. She was 22 years old. She loved softball, bow fishing, hunting, and welding. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her mother, Heather Bayham and Matthew Kent; siblings, Brandon Bayham, Jon Bayham, Austin Kent and Erica, Ean Kent; paternal grandparents, Buster and Pat Bayham; maternal grandparents, Keith Bossier and Jeanie Langlois; aunts and uncles; Courtney and Brett Bourgoyne, Jessica and Mark Bourgoyne, and Bridgette Parder; numerous cousins; and the love of her life Caleb Lopez. She was preceded in death by her father, Bryan K Bayham. Visitation Saturday August 10, 2019 9:00 am until Memorial Service at 10:00 am at Cane Brake Baptist Church 5458 La Hwy 81 East Lottie, La. Professional Service entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019