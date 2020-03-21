Mother Sadie Mae W. McGinnis, age 92, a life long resident of Plaquemine, La., went home to our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by 5 children Ellis McGinnis lll (Joyce) of Addis, La. Rev. Gregory Michael McGinnis Sr. (Toneya) Moreno Valley Ca., Rev Shedrick McGinnis Sr. (Gwendolyn) White Castle, La., Nedra Young (Donald) Plaquemine and Andrea M. Holmes Plaquemine, La., 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, a sister Elizabeth Witson, 2 brothers John A. Witson of Plaquemine and Charles Witson (Patricia) of Baton Rouge, La. Private family service have been entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary, 225-687-4216.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020