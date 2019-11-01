Sadie May Marsh died October 30, 2019, in Baton Rouge. She was born on January 17, 1921, in Ventress, Louisiana. She was a long-time resident of Denham Springs and active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she could be found preparing the altar, counting the collections, or baking lemon squares for the church fair. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Marsh, and her parents Lilian and Richard Dabadie, as well as her brother Bim Dabidie and her sister Gert Nelson. She is survived my three nephews, two nieces, and numerous great nieces and great nephews. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst East on Sunday, November 3, from 4 – 6 p.m. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. prior to a Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Monday, November 4, at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Greenoaks Cemetery following the service. Pallbearers will be Dub Dugas, Henry Pallizzano, Paul Dupuy, Dale Nelson, Danny Nelson, and Doody Nelson. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Sadie's memory to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019