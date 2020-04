Or Copy this URL to Share

Sadie Tucker Williams, a native of Greensburg and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on April 17, 2020, at the age of 89. Arrangements are pending at Winnfield drive thru viewing only 4/21. 225-357-2675.

