Sadie Veronica LaCour Collins passed away peacefully at her home on November 22, 2019. Sadie was born on February 17, 1942 to George "Bee" LaCour and Ophelia Gauthier LaCour in New Roads, Louisiana. She was baptized at an early age at Saint Francis Catholic Chapel. Sadie was a graduate of Rosenwald High School Class of 1962. She was married to the late Daniel A. Collins, Sr. and to this union three sons were born: Mark A. Collins, Daniel A. Collins, Jr. and Donald J. Collins. Sadie was affectionately known to family members and friends as "Bay Bee", "Aunt Sadie", and "Nanny". She was a kind and compassionate person who spent a lot of her time preparing, cooking, and serving food for and to anyone who would partake of it. She was a retired lunchroom worker for West Baton Rouge Public School System. After her retirement, she worked at Raxx Restaurant in the capacity of head cook. Her hobbies were fishing, quilting, and watching her favorite football team, the New Orleans Saints, play. Visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, LA on Wednesday, November 27 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am with Rosary Service starting at 10:30 am. Religious services will be conducted by the Reverend C. Todd Lloyd. Interment will be in the church cemetery located at Chenal, Louisiana.Sadie is survived by brothers George LaCour, Jr. (Mary Lou), Benny LaCour (Adeline), Lenwood "Chico" LaCour, and Raymond LaCour; sisters Cecile Ricard and Yvonne LaCour; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, and a special friend Albert Lavalais.