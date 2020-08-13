Sallie Berry Brooks entered into eternal rest at the Lane Regional Medical Center on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was a native resident of St. Francisville, LA. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2020 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at St. Andrew Baptist Church, 5914 North Commerce Street, St. Francisville, LA 70775. The religious graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Rosedown Baptist Church Cemetery, 12907 Highway 10, St. Francisville, LA 70775. Rev, Lafayette Veal, Jr. Officiating Minister. Services entrusted to St. Francisville Funeral Home.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.