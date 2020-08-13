Or Copy this URL to Share

Sallie Berry Brooks entered into eternal rest at the Lane Regional Medical Center on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was a native resident of St. Francisville, LA. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2020 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at St. Andrew Baptist Church, 5914 North Commerce Street, St. Francisville, LA 70775. The religious graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Rosedown Baptist Church Cemetery, 12907 Highway 10, St. Francisville, LA 70775. Rev, Lafayette Veal, Jr. Officiating Minister. Services entrusted to St. Francisville Funeral Home.

