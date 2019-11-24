Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church Interment Following Services Greenoaks Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Sallie Hollingsworth Gaudin, a native of Kinder, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on November 18, 2019 at the age of 86. Sallie loved her family and catholic faith, and was a long time member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. She lived a simple life that revolved around her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Charlotte G. Hardison, Pamela Gaudin, and Lynelle Hebert and husband Damon; grandchildren, Jarrod Hardison and wife Whitney, Kiersten Hardison, Brock Hardison and wife Krystal, Brandon Hebert and wife Julia, Derek Hebert and wife Jamie and her son, Barrett, and Michael Hebert and fiancé Mattie Cutrer; great-grandchildren, Alexandria Hardison, Jackson Hardison, Holland Hardison, and Jameson Hebert; sister, Jennie Murphy and husband Barrett. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Minel Gaudin; parents, Theo and Lenia Hollingsworth; son-in-law, Charles Hardison; siblings, Barbara Sonnier and T.J. Hollingsworth. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00, celebrated by Fr. Nutan Minj. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area. Special thanks to Audubon Hospice. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019

