Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM First Christian Church DOC 8484 Old Hammond Hwy View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM First Christian Church DOC 8484 Old Hammond Hwy View Map Obituary

Sally Ann Weckel Balentine, a native of Salina, Kansas, and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Sunday morning, September 15, 2019 at her home. She was 86, and was retired from Sears Credit Department and Neighbor's Federal Credit Union. Visitation will be at First Christian Church DOC, 8484 Old Hammond Hwy, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 1pm until memorial service at 3pm, conducted by Rev. Dr. David Chisham. Sally was a graduate of Salina High School and attended Kansas Wesleyan and Mary Mount College. She was an active member of the First Christian Church DOC, beginning in Salina, KS, to Port Arthur, TX, and then to Baton Rouge for the past 54 years. She was an active member of the Disciple Women, holding many offices over the years. She loved to play cards, especially Bridge. She was a member of a water aerobics group, The Mermaids. She enjoyed eating out, and loved shrimp scampi. She loved family get-togethers and taking group pictures. She loved poetry, writing her own since the 7th grade. She grew up in Kansas and loved sunflowers, their state flower. Her favorite color was purple, which was also her birthstone, Amethyst. She was an amazing and much-loved mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by 2 daughters: Barbara Knight and Karen Hurdle and fiancée Randolph Hart, all of Baton Rouge; a son, Capt. James Balentine of Fort Walton Beach, FL; 3 sisters: Jackie Smith and husband Joe, Pat Robinson, and Faye Weckel; and brother, John Weckel and wife Katie. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Christopher, Matthew and wife Irena, and Joshua Knight, and Courtney, Brianna and Madison Hurdle; as well as 2 great-grandchildren: Asher and Isaiah Knight, all of Baton Rouge. She is preceded in death by her husband, Claude E. Balentine; parents, Clyde and Ruth Weckel; daughter-in-law, Laura Balentine; brother, Monty Weckel; and sisters, Margaret Pinter and June Grinage. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019

