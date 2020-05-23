Sally Cook, 89, a native of Woodville, MS passed away suddenly in Baton Rouge, LA on May 6, 2020. She was born on October 7, 1930, to Clay and Carrie Tucker. In 1952, Sally married Marshall Cook from St. Francisville and settled in Hammond, LA until 1955, when Marshall accepted a job offer to work at MSU in Bozeman, Montana. As a stay at home mom, Sally was a champion advocate for all her children's sports and extracurricular activities. She learned how to downhill and cross-country ski, was an excellent equestrian, and even taught English riding lessons at her home. Sally is a graduate of Mississippi State College for Women. She was a proud member of the Bridger Canyon Women's Club and, as President, was instrumental for having guardrails placed in a dangerous area on the canyon road. She went back to college at Montana State and passed the CPA exam at age 49. In 1984, Sally moved to Baton Rouge and worked as an accountant and auditor for the Department of Corrections and the Teacher's Retirement System. In 2003, Sally retired from the state and moved back to her childhood home in Woodville. She enjoyed reading, jogging and horseback riding. She was a big fan of the MSU Bobcats, LSU Tigers and the New Orleans Saints as well as gymnastics, grand slam tennis and basketball. For nearly 20 years she attended LSU's home gymnastic meets with her daughter. She will always be remembered by her sweetness, kindness, extreme patience, and intelligence. Sally is survived by her husband, Marshall; sons, Rip and Clay Cook; daughter, Edie Tucker; grandchildren: Emma Williams, Claire Cook, Amanda Scully, Camille Cook, Clay Cook, David Scully and Adrian Cook; great grandchildren: Henry and Simon Williams and Tucker Mitchell. She is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Olivia Scott and Carolyn Mayes. A private graveside memorial service is scheduled for a future date. The family would like to express their gratefulness to the staff of Old Jefferson Community Care for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Sally's name to Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area, 3772 North Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store