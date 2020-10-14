Sally Irene Jacobs Sylvest, the eldest of five siblings, was born on April 20, 1945 to Auba and Buddy Jacobs. They were a military family that traveled the world. She met her husband Charles when they were at the University of Southwestern Louisiana. They married in 1964 and have three children, Beau (wife Jill), Michael and Natalie and seven grandchildren Jake Guba (wife Caroline), Anna Catherine Guba, Elizabeth Grace Sylvest, Mia Sylvest, Lucy Sylvest, Ella Sylvest and Molly Sylvest. Fondly known as "Dearest" to her grandchildren, Sally was full of love and fiercely protective of her family. She was stylish and beautiful. Always an animal lover and a great giver of gifts, she was also hilarious. She was talented and artistic. She made her world welcoming and her home a gathering place for family and friends. Sally passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 after a long bout of Alzheimer's. In addition to her husband of 56 years, her children and grandchildren, she is survived by her siblings Dr. Louis (Wife Dr. Bonnie) Jacobs, Linda Taylor, Sue (Husband John David) Neese and Julie Jacobs (Angela King) and in-laws Roger and Jerry del Rio and Dr. Ronald Sylvest. She is preceded in death by her parents Buddy and Auba Jacobs, in-laws Charles and Doris Sylvest and brother-in-law Mickey Taylor. The family wishes to express their love and gratitude to Diane Saye who provided dinner every night for her and to Sally's caregivers, Theory Carter and Tammi Nichols. Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area or Hospice of Baton Rouge.

